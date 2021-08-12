UN experts call for more rules on countries’ use of spyware

GENEVA (AP) — Human rights experts working with the United Nations have called on countries to pause the sale and transfer of spyware and other surveillance technology until they set rules governing its use, to ensure it won’t impinge upon human rights. The eight experts spoke out following further Pegasus spyware revelations from an international media consortium last month. It found the military-grade Pegasus malware from Israel-based NSO Group, a hacker-for-hire outfit, has been used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents.