UnityPoint Health Sunnybrook Family Medicine Clinic Doctor urges people to get yearly check-up in preparation for school year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's back-to-school time for many area schools and that also means it's a very important time for people to see their doctor for a yearly check-up.

Many people put off their routine check-ups last year due to the pandemic, which makes it extra important for both kids and adults to get in for a yearly check-up or physical.



Dr. Alisa Olson at UnityPoint Health's Sunnybrook Family Medicine Clinic says that it's important for both children and adults to get in to make sure any immunizations are up to date, any vaccines needed are complete, and complete a cancer screening for adults.



Dr. Olson says that these yearly visits are important so they can catch any major health concerns early.

"The growth chart is the first thing we look at when your kids come in making sure the height and weight are okay based on that, we obviously make recommendations for exercise, diet, weight loss, and things like that," said Dr. Alisa Olson, Physician at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine.

Dr. Olson added that will help them detect and prevent things like childhood obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and a variety of other conditions.