OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha violin teacher was found guilty of third-degree sexual assault of a child by a judge after pleading no contest to the charge. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 79-year-old Michael B. Godfrey faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in October. A court document says the girl told investigators she was assaulted when her mother dropped her off at Godfrey’s house for violin lessons.