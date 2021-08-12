Warm but comfortable August weather to close out the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have a comfortable start to our day and it will be a pretty nice day in general with plenty of sunshine overhead.



It will be a little warm with highs in the upper 80s but the humidity will be pretty low for this time of year and there will be a solid breeze during the afternoon.



Tonight we will fall back into the mid 50s for lows, making for a cool night for this time of year.



Friday will be another nice day with highs in the mid 80s and the humidity staying in check.



It will start to creep back in on Saturday and especially Sunday.



More on how the weekend is looking and when we could see rain return to the area on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.