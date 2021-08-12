Woman rescued from Missouri River in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Some local boaters joined emergency crews to rescue a woman from the Missouri River, near the Anderson Dance Pavilion, Thursday night.

Authorities say they don't know how the woman ended up in the river, but they say she was by herself. Crews sprung into action just before 9:00 p.m., to get her out of the water.

Once Sioux City Fire Rescue crews pulled her into one of their boats, they brought her to the city boat ramp. There, she was able to get into an ambulance by herself. She was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Authorities say the river is a dangerous place, especially at night. "Nights rescues are very challenging, especially with the Missouri river as it is," said Capt. Dusty Johnson, Sioux City Fire Rescue. "It is is a very dangerous river, and when you add the nighttime factor to it too, it's an all-hands-on-deck operation, especially trying to locate a victim that could be partially submerged in this water. It's very challenging, so that's why we're very thankful for the outcome and that this person can get some further medical evaluation."

Authorities haven't released the woman's identity.