Yacht carrying 17 sinks off Greek island; rescue underway

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a search and rescue operation is under way for more than a dozen passengers from a yacht that sank off the island of Milos. A coast guard spokesperson said 17 passengers had been on board the yacht when it sank for as yet undetermined reasons on Thursday, and survivors are being picked up from the Aegean Sea. .Two helicopters, three coast guard patrol boats, a private boat and two nearby vessels are involved in the rescue operation. It wasn’t immediately clear who had been on board the yacht, which was about 98 feet long.