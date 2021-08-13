A comfortable Friday with a pretty pleasant weekend ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some clouds will be around to start off the day but we will clear out as the morning goes along.



Expect a sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and low humidity.



It will be an excellent day for the middle of August!



The wind will be down a bit from yesterday though we will keep a decent breeze out of the north, especially in the afternoon.



Low fall back into the 50s overnight with mostly clear conditions in place.



Saturday will see some humidity return to the area with southerly winds kicking in during the day.



The mugginess will continue to increase on Sunday for a more seasonable feel.



