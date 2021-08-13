Another warm August day with more sunshine expected through the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- We stayed warm once again today with lots of sunshine overhead and highs in the mid to upper 80s throughout Siouxland. The breeze has been very minimal throughout the day and we saw lower humidity levels again as well.

This evening we will dip below average for our lows into the mid 50s with mostly clear skies and a light breeze between 5 and 10 mph coming in from the north.

The dry and warmer weather will be sticking around through this weekend with Saturday looking sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We can expect a southern wind between 5 and 10 mph.

