Around Siouxland: 2021 Walk for the Future

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A walk meant to support families across Iowa impacted by Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is set to take place at the end of August.

The Iowa SIDS Foundation's 2021 Walk for the Future is scheduled to take place on Aug. 28. Locations across Iowa will be holding the event, including one in Siouxland.

Those interested in participating can go to the Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars, where the walk is expected to start at 9:30 a.m.

Online registration is already closed, but people can register in-person before the walk. In-person registration for the Le Mars walk opens at 8:30 a.m.