Asian stocks slip with eye on economic releases

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks are mostly falling ahead of more regional economic releases that could hint at how the delta variant is affecting growth. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.1% and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.2%. Benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai slipped while that of Sydney rose. Japan and Thailand will report their economic growth for the second quarter next week. China will also release its industrial output and retail sales figures for July. This comes after the country’s services sector was shown to have rebounded ahead of a fresh COVID-19 wave.