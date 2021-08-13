Authorities searching for Sioux City work release escapee

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are searching for a man convicted of assault who failed to report to Sioux City as required Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 27-year-old Harley Lowell Merrick was convicted of Assault while participating in a felony and first-degree theft in Woodbury County. Merrick was admitted to the work release facility on July 15.

He is described as an American Indian male, height 5'6" and weighs 180.