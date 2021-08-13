Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators have authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

The announcement Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who take immune-suppressing medicines because of organ transplants, cancer or other disorders. The decision does not apply to otherwise healthy individuals.

Health authorities are closely monitoring if and when the general population will need a booster shot but say for now, the vaccines continue to be highly effective in most healthy people.

In response to the FDA's decision, the Siouxland District Health Department released the following statement:

Yesterday, it was reported that the FDA granted emergency approval for some people to receive a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for COVID. While that’s an important decision, it’s only one step in the process and a few other steps need to occur before booster doses will start being administered. For example, the CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices need to determine whether to change CDC’s current recommendations. Tyler Brock, Deputy Director & Director of Laboratory Services at Siouxland District Health

Siouxland District Health says they will release more details on who can get the third shot at a later time.