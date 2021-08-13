Greek wildfires: New blaze breaks out on Evia island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A new fire has broken out on Greece’s island of Evia but south from the area where a massive wildfire decimated forests, torched homes and still smoldered 10 days after it started. Greece’s fire department said four water-dropping aircraft and six helicopters were sent to control the new fire in central Evia, along with 23 firefighters and 10 vehicles. The larger fire that broke out on Aug. 3 destroyed most of the island’s north and is one of the country’s worst known forest fires. Although wildfires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summers, hundreds of blazes have ignited across the country this year following an especially long and intense heat wave.