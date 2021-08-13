Hy-Vee to offer free third dose of vaccine to immunocompromised
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hy-Vee announced that it is offering a free third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Eligible Patients at Hy-Vee Pharmacy Locations.
In a news release, Hy-Vee said the recently approved additional doses for the immunocompromised will be available at the grocer's more than 275 pharmacy locations in its eight state region.
Currently, the FDA and CDC has only approved the additional dose for those who have a moderate to severely immunocompromised.
At this time, the Janssen vaccine by Johnson and Johnson has not been approved for an additional dose. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available on a walk-in basis, with no appointment needed.
Patients can also schedule their third dose in advance through Hy-Vee’s online scheduler here, beginning Saturday, Aug. 14.
Hy-Vee is currently offering $10 Hy-Vee gift cards to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee between now and Nov. 1, 2021.
According to the news release, Hy-Vee will also be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Iowa State Fair through Sunday, Aug. 22. Patients can receive their vaccination at Booth #40050 between the Grand Avenue gate and the Elwell Family Food Center on the west side of the Fairgrounds.
Third vaccine doses of Pfizer-BioNTech will be available for eligible patients starting Saturday, Aug. 14.