Judge rejects secret submission in suit over teen’s death

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has rejected the federal government’s request to provide classified information in a lawsuit involving a member of the U.S. intelligence community who struck and killed a British man while driving on the wrong side of the road. The family of 19-year-old Harry Dunn filed a lawsuit in Alexandria, Virginia, against Anne Sacoolas after she struck and killed Dunn. Sacoolas left the country after Dunn’s death and the U.S. invoked diplomatic immunity. Her departure prompted an outcry in Britain and spurred the lawsuit. Government lawyers said they had relevant information that needed to be provided in secret. But a judge ruled Friday that he didn’t see how the information could be relevant and refused to receive it.