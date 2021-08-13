Lutheran High Northeast launching capital campaign to fund new additions

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A school in Norfolk, Nebraska is launching a capital campaign to help fund two additions.

Lutheran High Northeast is looking to add an agricultural and vocational education building, along with a new science lab in the academic hallway. Administrators say the fundraising goal to complete the project is 3-point-4 million dollars.



They say the additions are necessary, due to the growing vocational and agriculture education needs in Northeast Nebraska. They hope to break ground by the end of fall.

"I'm just excited because its going to give the students opportunities that we don't offer yet. A lot of students come into high school, they want to try out different careers, different vocations, and we can get them a bunch of hands-on experience with welding and woodworking and small engines. So they can kind of find out if that's something that interests them," said Daniel Sievert, the school's principal.

Sievert says they have been thinking about the project for 4 years. Ag education teacher Dr. Amanda Hafer says the improvements will help students explore more career paths and improve their school experience.

"We're trying to teach people that god gave them all their own gifts, special gifts that they have and to be able to reach all of them and help them to do what they want to do will just make their day better here, help them to learn more, help them to see their value and then help them maybe to choose a career that interests them more," said Dr. Hafer.

The project should be finished by spring semester 2023.