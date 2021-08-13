More army deployed as uneasy Zambia counts votes after polls

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — As electoral officials in Zambia counted ballots a day after tense voting, President Edgar Lungu has deployed more troops in some restive parts of the country following two election-day killings. Lungu had deployed the military in selected hotspots ahead of the polls following pre-election violence between the country’s two main political parties. Two supporters of Lungu’s ruling Patriotic Front party were killed on election day as violence hit the Western, North-western, and Southern provinces of the country, according to statements by Lungu and the Electoral Commission of Zambia. An uneasy calm prevailed in the capital, Lusaka, where people waited anxiously, many fearful of an eruption of unrest when the election results are announced.