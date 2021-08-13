Morningside’s Anthony Sims primed for big year in first full season as starter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When Morningside football takes the field for their season opener in just over three weeks, they'll look almost identical to last years team. All but two starters are back from last years team that went 10-1.

Senior running back Anthony Sims is just one of the big names back on the offensive side of the ball for the Mustangs. He finished last season with 864 yards and 14 touchdowns. Sims was the backup to AP Ponder for most of the year but took over as the starter when the team returned for the spring playoffs. That's when the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native began to shine. In Morningside's three playoff games, Sims rushed for 557 yards and 7 touchdowns. He's expecting a big year in his first full season as the lead back.

"I took this summer just working on my craft, working on what I gotta do to be a better running back," said Sims. "This season I just wanna keep working hard and get my craft down and just be that guy, help my team out and play my role the best that I can."

"Anthony now is kind of, he's the alpha now, he's gotta be the starter," said head coach Steve Ryan. "He's slimmed down this offseason. I think he's had his best offseason he's ever had. A lot of times guys do that and that's what you want when they see them moved in that roll so I think we're going to see great things out of Anthony."

Morningside opens their season Saturday, September 4th at home against Concordia.