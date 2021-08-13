Nebraska inmate positive for COVID-19 dies in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prisons officials confirm that an inmate hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 has died. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release that the man died Thursday in a Lincoln hospital. The department did not give the inmate’s name, citing privacy issues, even though the department routinely names inmates who die in custody. The agency said only that the man was in his 50s and had underlying medical conditions. The department also said his cause of death had not been determined, even though he had COVID-19. The man had been sentenced for possession of child pornography in Box Butte County.