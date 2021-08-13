Norfolk Beef Expo returns this September

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A cattle exhibiting event will return to Norfolk, Nebraska, this September.

The 72nd annual Norfolk Beef Expo will be held Sept. 11 and 12.

Hosted by the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, the competition will take place at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex at Northeast Community College.

Last year, masks were required at the event. This time, the event is back to normal.

"It's going to be great. We enjoy seeing families that have had generations of exhibitors, and we can't wait to see those families come back and show us all the hard work that they've put into their beef project," said Lydee Jo Kreeger, a member of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Council.

Entries for the expo are due September 7th. You can register for it here.