Police identify man killed in motorcycle vs semi accident in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The man killed in a motorcycle vs semi accident Thursday in Sioux City has been identified.

The Sioux City Police Department has identified him as 59-year-old David Van Wyhe, a resident of Sioux City.

Police say the accident happened on Business Highway 75 around 11 a.m. when a southbound motorcycle crashed into the back of a semi. Police say the semi, which was also traveling southbound, had stopped to make a turn onto Northbrook Drive when the accident occurred.

The rider of the motorcycle, Van Wyhe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on Highway 75 was slowed while police investigated the crash. By about 1 p.m. traffic had returned to normal.