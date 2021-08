SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Security National Bank said thank you to their customers Friday with their annual Customer Appreciation grill-out.

People were able to swing by Security National Bank in downtown Sioux City for a free hotdog and chips.



The hotdogs were provided and grilled by Hy-Vee.



Customers were also able to spin a wheel to win a variety of prizes and were able to enter an online drawing for a gift card.