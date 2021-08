SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Rescue is called Friday night to the 1200-block of South Cecelia St in response to a house fire.

The call came in shortly before 10 p.m. Within thirty minutes, crews appeared to have the situation under control.

Crews spent most of their time at the rear of the house. The front of the house shows minimal damage.

It is unclear how the fire started, or if there were any injuries were reported.