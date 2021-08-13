Siouxland District Health responds to unused vaccines in Iowa

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Earlier this week, the Iowa Department of Health announced that statewide, Iowa had thrown out 81,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

Health experts sat the normal procedure for when vaccines expire, is to send them back to the manufacturer. But according to Kevin Grieme at Siouxland District Health, the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be shipped back to the manufacturer, which means thousands of vaccines get thrown out.

To combat the situation, Grieme says people should get vaccinated, especially with the rise in COVID cases among the younger population, and with many of those kids going back to school soon.