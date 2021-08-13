Smithfield Foods and WITCC announce apprenticeship program for maintenance engineers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Western Iowa Tech Community College announced a partnership with Smithfield Foods, with a focus on training a new workforce of maintenance engineers

The program signed in 15 apprentices Friday from Sioux City and other areas in Siouxland. The apprentices will get free college tuition, a federal journeyman's license, and salary and benefits as they progress to full-time employees.

A Smithfield representative says Western Iowa Tech is the perfect place to continue the apprenticeship program.

"It was a no-brainer, we looked at their facility, we looked at what they were doing, we looked at their processes, we spoke with Carmen and Kevin, we saw some of what they had to offer, and we felt like this was going to be the best place in the state out of all the camps," said Clarence Scott Jr., a talent acquisition specialist at Smithfield Foods.

Scott Jr. hopes the community finds value in the apprenticeships.

"One of the things that is important to many of us who created it, is that we are giving people opportunities, obviously everybody who is in this room has had an opportunity to get where they are, we are excited about giving these individuals the same opportunity to come onboard and get a really good paying job," said Scott Jr.

Scott hopes to get 70 more people into the program next year, and even more the year after.