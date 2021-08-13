South Dakota authorities searching for missing teenagers, 12-year-old

(KTIV) - South Dakota authorities need your help to find three teenagers and a 12-year-old that have been missing since Aug. 11.

According to an Endangered Missing Advisory issued Friday, authorities are searching for 12-year-old Trinity Cline, 13-year-old Alyssa Knutson, 15-year-old Ethan Port, and 15-year-old Matthew Beeken.

All four have been missing since August 11 and are from the Brookings and Vermillion, South Dakota areas.

Trinity is described as a white female, standing 4'10" tall, weighing 102 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Alyssa is described as a white female, standing 5'7" tall, weighing 130 lbs. with blond hair (which may be dyed), and blue eyes.

Ethan is described as a white male, standing 5'11" tall, weighing 225 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.

Matthew is described as a white male, standing 5'8" tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown hair.

Authorities say the four are believed to be traveling together in a 2011 Buick Enclave with paper dealer plates.

The direction of travel is unknown, but they have been traveled out of South Dakota and are believed to be endangered.

If you have seen these endangered people or the vehicle, you are asked to call (605) 692-2113 immediately. You are asked to not take action to rescue them, but to call (605) 692-2113.