South Dakota reports jump in virus cases in nursing homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials report a jump in active COVID-19 infections, with a high number coming from long-term care facilities. The Department of Health reports 139 new infections. The Argus Leader reports 43 of those were in long-term care facilities. COVID-19 vaccines have allowed nursing homes nationwide to make dramatic progress since the dark days of the pandemic, but senior care facilities are still experiencing scattered outbreaks that are largely blamed on unvaccinated staff members. In South Dakota, one more death was reported, bringing the overall pandemic death toll to 2,052 people.