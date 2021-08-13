Staying warm and dry through the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- We start our Saturday off on a cooler note with overnight lows in the mid 50s throughout the area, and a light breeze coming from the south between 5 and 10 mph.

As we make our way through the day we will see lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s in Siouxland.

Saturday night we will have more cloud cover move in with overnight lows staying on the cool side near 60 degrees with minimal winds around 5 mph.

