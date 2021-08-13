Steelmaker drops Louisiana expansion, cites market forces

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A major steelmaker is calling off plans for a $120 million expansion of its steel complex in the Louisiana community of Convent. The Times-Picayune|The New Orleans Advocate reports that Nucor Corp. recently informed state environmental officials of its decision. Nucor said market conditions are the reason why it’s shelving plans for the iron pellet reprocessing plant. The company said the decision was made before it submitted a plan to reduce air pollution, and before environmental groups objected to its proposed settlement of charges related to releases of caustic sulfuric acid mist and highly flammable hydrogen sulfide since 2013.