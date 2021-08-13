The Latest: Denmark to shut Kabul embassy, urges Danes leave

Denmark’s foreign minister has urged Danes in Afghanistan to leave, calling the fast-evolving crisis “a very serious situation” as the Taliban take even more territory across the war-torn country. The minister confirmed the Danish Embassy in Kabul was closing but that “for security reasons, we cannot say exactly when the embassy will close.” On Wednesday, Danish lawmakers agreed to evacuate 45 Afghan citizens who worked for Denmark’s government in Afghanistan and to offer them residency in the European country for two years. Oslo also said it was temporarily closing the Norwegian Embassy in Kabul and would evacuate embassy employees and their families.