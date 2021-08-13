Two women with active warrants arrested in northeast Nebraska with drugs and a stolen firearm in their possession

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Two women who had active warrants out for their arrest are facing multiple charges after being taken into custody in northeast Nebraska.

On Aug. 13, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office says they stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 275 north of Stanton.

The sheriff's office says inside the vehicle were 40-year-old Robynn Hebda of Omaha and 25-year-old Tausha Whitman of Elkhorn. Whitman allegedly gave officers a false name during the traffic stop.

Authorities say Hebda had an active felony for her arrest out of Douglas County, while Whitman had an active felony warrant out of Madison County.

Both women, who are convicted felons, were placed under arrest. Authorities say further investigation revealed the two women were in possession of nearly one pound of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. Whitman also reportedly had a concealed handgun in her possession that was stolen in Omaha.

Hebda and Whitman were booked on numerous charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and criminal impersonation.