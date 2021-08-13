Vaccination clinic scheduled for Aug. 19 at Spencer Middle School

Vaccination clinic scheduled for Aug. 19 at Spencer Middle SchoolNew
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with Clay County, Iowa Public Health say they'll be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week.
They'll be administering the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Spencer Middle School from 4 - 7p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated.
You can set up an appointment here.
