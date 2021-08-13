Skip to Content

Vaccination clinic scheduled for Aug. 19 at Spencer Middle School

New
5:24 pm CoronavirusIowa NewsTop Stories
COVID-19 Vaccine Bottles, MGN Photo

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with Clay County, Iowa Public Health say they'll be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week.

They'll be administering the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Spencer Middle School from 4 - 7p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated.

You can set up an appointment here.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources

Author Profile Photo

Dean Welte

More Stories

Skip to content