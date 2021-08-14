A quiet weekend before storm chances return to Siouxland this work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today was another warm and dry day throughout Siouxland with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s throughout the area. This afternoon was filled with sunshine, increasing humidity, and a light breeze coming from the southeast between 5-10 mph.

This evening we will cool down to the upper 50s keeping us below average through the overnight hours with clear skies and a southeastern breeze picking up in some areas up to 15 mph.

Sunday will look and feel very similar to what we saw today with clear skies expected and temperatures back in the upper 80s in Siouxland. The wind will pull in stronger from the south between 5-15 mph.

Sunday night is looking mostly clear with overnight lows near average in the low 60s.

