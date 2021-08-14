Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve celebrates 24 years as state park

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve celebrated 24 years of being a state park Saturday at their annual Celebration.

Folks could learn about history and natural resources at the preserve.

Candle Making, Tin Punching, a threading machine demonstration, and even a buffalo chip throwing contest were just a few of the fun things guests could enjoy at the celebration.

Park leaders said it's a great way to learn about the local history of the park and the area.

"It is one of those hidden gems in the Siouxland area. So, if you've never been out here before, it's a great place to come. We have over 10 miles of hiking and biking trails, and it just kind of marks that great gift that Maud and Mary Adams gave to the state of South Dakota. They wanted to make sure people were able to learn about the cultural and natural history of South Dakota. So, it's a great place to come," said Jody Moats, Park Manager.

Maud and Mary's Grandparents homesteaded the around 1,500 acres of land back in 1872.

Moats said the staff, volunteers and public look forward to the celebration every year.