Adcocks quality start helps Explorers to victory

SIOUX CITY (EXPLORERS) -

Brett Adock dealt for seven innings, and Jose Sermo’s eighth inning home run powered the Sioux City Explorers to a big 3-1 win over the Cleburne Railroaders to even up the weekend series.

The three game set was promised to be of great importance and has turned into two instant classics with both teams winning the game in their final at bats. After Cleburne spoiled the series opener, it was the Explorers turn to deliver some dramatics.

While picking up a no decision, Brett Adcock still delivered arguably his best start of the year for Sioux City as he went seven innings, allowing just a single run on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The lefty went through stretches of retiring five straight twice and then a game high eight in a row from the end of the third to the start of the sixth inning.

The only run he surrendered came in the third when John Nester tripled to center field. He scored on an Alay Lago ground out to give Cleburne a 1-0 lead.

Matching Adcock for most of the way was rookie and fellow southpaw Kody Bullard who also received a no decision. He allowed just one run over five and two-thirds innings, scattering four hits with a pair of walks and fanning three batters.

The lone run he surrendered came in the sixth inning in almost similar fashion as to how Cleburne scored theirs. Michael Lang tripled to lead off the inning and scored on a Jose Sermo sacrifice fly to right field knotting things up 1-1.

Replacing Adcock was Sioux City relief pitcher Brandon Brosher (2-2) who picked up the win in relief as he threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

In the eighth inning the X’s had a runner at first base with two gone, just after Michael Lang tried to take two bases on a base hit to right field but was thrown out at third by Hunter Clanin. Sermo delivered the hit of the game as he went the opposite way to left field for a dramatic two run home run to give Sioux City a 3-1 lead, that Brosher would hold on to in the ninth to finish the game.

Taking the loss for Cleburne was Michael Krauza (1-2)

With the win Sioux City moves two games back of Cleburne for the third place playoff spot in the south division. The Explorers and Railroaders will meet up for the rubber game of the series on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm. Michael Slaten (0-0, 0.00) will get the start for the X’s and Jheyson Manzueta (6-3, 3.52) takes the ball for Cleburne.