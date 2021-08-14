Barbeque for a cause: 3rd annual Great American Heroes’ BBQ

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - What started off as a Facebook group about people who liked to barbecue, has turned into something much bigger as the group D&G hosted their third annual Great American Heroes’ BBQ Saturday.

The group comes together to recognize first responders and active and veteran military personnel for all they've done and serve them a meal.

Organizers said they were prepping since 5 p.m. last night. This year the meal was dedicated to Big Paws Canine Foundation, a Training Service, Therapy and Companion Dogs for Disabled Veterans and First Responders injured in the line of duty.

"It's a passion of ours. We've always been passionate about barbecue. As far as giving back. With the responders and active and retired military, we want them all to know they're appreciated," said Lucas Harbeck, D & G Co-Founder.

One volunteer, who still currently serves in the military, came all the way from Wyoming just to help out at the event.

"It's fantastic. I think it's great that they do this. I know they've done this the past couple of years. I wasn't able to make the past couple of years because of deployment, but it's great to see that they're able to do this. That they go out of their way for something like this. I think it's fantastic," said Cory Castle, Volunteer.

Big Paws Canine Foundation also received a one thousand dollar donation at Saturday's event.