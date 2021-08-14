Skip to Content

COMICS FOR ALL: ACME Comics holds annual Free Comic Book Day

comic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Comic fans from around Siouxland came out to ACME Comics and Collectables Saturday for Free Comic Book Day.

Each person could choose three free comics from a select table.

With choices like Spider-Man and the Avengers, to Batman, to Star Wars and even Archie and Sonic, there was a comic for everyone who came to enjoy the day.

Free Comic Book Day is an annual event at the comic book store, with this year being the 20th year.

Emily Schrad

