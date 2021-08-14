COMICS FOR ALL: ACME Comics holds annual Free Comic Book Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Comic fans from around Siouxland came out to ACME Comics and Collectables Saturday for Free Comic Book Day.

Each person could choose three free comics from a select table.

With choices like Spider-Man and the Avengers, to Batman, to Star Wars and even Archie and Sonic, there was a comic for everyone who came to enjoy the day.

Free Comic Book Day is an annual event at the comic book store, with this year being the 20th year.