Customs officers seize thousands of counterfeit Covid-19 vaccination cards in Memphis

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards in Memphis.

With hundreds of them being seized in one night alone.

The cards which originated from China were being routed through Memphis to a number of other cities across the US.

“Just over a week ago they started catching these nightly, these packages of counterfeit vaccine cards going to different locations around the country and transiting through Memphis," said Matthew Dyman spokesman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Dyman says the counterfeit vaccine cards came in packets of 20, 50 and 100.

Officers flagged the suspicious shipment described in the manifest as "paper card paper" because it was the 15th shipment of the night.

They found low quality blank vaccination cards with a CDC logo on it.

Dyman says there were typos, unfinished words and misspelled Spanish words on the back.

It was also the first time the officers had seen the shipper.

The cards were destined to the central business district of New Orleans.

"They're catching hundreds of these packages, counterfeit cards going all over the U.S.," said Dyman.

Dyman says the packages were sent from Shenzhen, China, which is north of Hong Kong.

Likely the address in China was bogus, but investigators know where the packages were supposed to go in the U.S.

Investigators say mainly to residential address and some businesses.

The CDC warns fake COVID vaccine cards are on the rise, with more employers and colleges requiring people to get the vaccine.

And a growing number of restaurants are requiring proof of vaccine to dine in.

Dyman says he is not sure how the counterfeit cards are being sold, but some of the cards have popped up on the internet.

The Shelby County Health Department did not have an official statement about the counterfeit cards, but noted a person's vaccination status can be verified through the state's vaccination website.

"If you don't want to get the vaccine, then don't get the vaccine, but don't misrepresent yourself. It's a danger to people around you, and it's illegal," Said Dyman

The FBI warns buying or selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards is against the law.

Violators can face substantial fines and up to five years in prison.