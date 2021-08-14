Cyber leader calls for nonpartisan path to securing the vote

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Those entrusted with securing the nation’s voting systems must remain nonpartisan as a myriad of complex and growing risks continue to threaten U.S. elections. That’s the message from Jen Easterly, one of the nation’s top cybersecurity officials. Easterly leads the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. In an interview Saturday with The Associated Press, Easterly said she was focused on ensuring the federal agency stays out of politics, builds trust among state and local election officials and continues to provide critical support and guidance on how to increase cyber defenses. Easterly is in Des Moines, Iowa, meeting with state election officials at their summer conference.