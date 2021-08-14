Longest war: Were America’s decades in Afghanistan worth it?

As the United States ends the nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan and as the Taliban recapture much of the country, Americans are asking if the longest war in their history was worth the cost.

For one U.S. Marine who served four deployments in Afghanistan says he’s convinced that even a handful of Afghan villages isn’t worth the life of a single dead Marine.

In the Afghanistan capital of Kabul however, a 21-year-old woman talks of growing up under the protection of U.S. troops, and of a life that’s far better than her mother’s.

While the U.S. war broke up Al-Qaeda in its early years, the Taliban advance is threatening to roll back any gains of the conflict’s final years.