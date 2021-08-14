Metro schools host football media day

Monday this week marked the start of football season with teams having their first practice. Earlier today six metro schools had a media day and we caught up with all of them.

Start with the orange and black with the East high Black Raiders, the Raiders finished 6-2 last season before losing to Ankeny Centennial in the second round of the playoffs. East will try to build on that season and continue their success in Brian Webbs fourth season at the helm. According to coach Webb for East the keys will be found in the details.

"It's little things and attention to detail more and i think it starts with myself and the coaches in examining the things that need attention and making sure kids can follow through with those things," says head coach Brian Webb.

Also at media day was East's first week opponent Bishop Heelan. The Crusaders struggled last season finishing 1-7 under new head coach Chad Moseman. The crusaders also lose some key pieces in Quarterback Nathon Favors, and leading reciever Braden Pratt. For coach Moseman this season is about change.

The biggest thing is you can have all those things and we'll work on those and that takes time but we gotta get the culture fixed and it goes back to faith focus family and having more of a fighting spirit but one thing ive noticed is just a general toughness that we need to bring back," sayshead coach Chad Moseman.

Also in attendance was Sioux City North, the stars are looking to improve upon last seasons 3-5 record, which ended with a loss to Dowling in the playoffs. Despite losing their starting QB and their leading receivers North believes it has kids who can step up and fill those roles. The Stars need that to happen in order to be successful this year.

"We're extremely motivated this year we got a lot of players who are really hungry we wanna do a lot and if we're gonna do something i think this is the year to do it and we want it and I'm hoping that that's what happens and I got a lot of faith in us this year." Said Jacob Kyle Junior runningback/linebacker

Joining the stars were the West high Wolverines who are looking to improve behind second year head coach Brandon Holmes. The Wolverines went winless last year despite being in a few good battles. Holmes says the success of west relies on the ground game.

"One thing we will do is run the football we will run the football we will run the football I believe without a shadow of a doubt the strongest aspect of our team is the offensive and defensive line this year, as a former offensive and defensive lineman I think that's always good for us running the ball," says head coach Brandon Holmes.

Rounding out the day was Dakota Valley the panthers finished last season with a record of 6-4. The panthers will begin this season with a new quarterback at the helm and actually need to replace quite a bit on both sides of the ball. According to head coach Jeff VanDenHul if they want to be successful the Panthers need to finish.

"Our message so far this year has just been about finish, you know last couple seasons we haven't finished and we're trying to get them to finish every drill every rep, every practice we said it in practice whatever it is we're trying to get it in their heads that we need to finish everything," says head coach Jeff VanDenHul

And after starting with orange and black lets end with it and the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors. The Warriors had a good campaign last season going 6-2 before falling to Webster City in the playoffs. The warriors do lose their leading rusher and a good chunk of their recieving core from last season but they believe they have the talent to replace those players and continue their success.

"I think it definitely fueled a fire for us I just think that we came out with more intense workouts better practices just we know that we were better than 6-3 last season and I think this season we're gonna have a big rebound." said Jacob Imming running back senior