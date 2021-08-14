Nebraska Regents reject anti-critical race theory proposal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents has rejected an anti-critical race theory resolution. The 5-3 vote on Friday followed about three hours of public comment from students, faculty and others. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that Regent Jim Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor, introduced the resolution objecting to “any imposition of critical race theory” in academic curriculum in July. Critical race theory, a framework for examining the effects race and racism have on institutions, both historically and today, has become a flashpoint in the culture wars. Several state legislatures have enacted bills preventing the theory from being taught.