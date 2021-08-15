An Afghan woman in Kabul’s dashed hopes amid Taliban blitz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One young woman in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul described the anxiety, fears and dashed hopes her generation feels as embassies evacuate staff and the government all but crumbles. But Sunday wasn’t supposed to be like this. In the morning, she made her way to Kabul University to attend class. She was turned back as the Taliban encircled the city and does not know when she can resume her studies, or if she’ll be allowed to. But for her and millions others of Afghans, there is no way out. With land borders closed and Western embassies shuttering, she said it feels like “everybody turned their back on Afghan people.”