Boat capsizes in Texas lake, leaving at least one dead

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX (CNN) - One person is dead after a party boat with more than 50 people on board capsized in Texas Saturday night.

The boat was on Lake Conroe in Montgomery County when thunderstorms moved in.

Officials say those storms created four to five foot waves, causing the boat to overturn.

A resident in a nearby apartment complex says he saw it happen.

“I was watching the football game, and i noticed that the boat was gonna hit the deck, and then it stopped on time, and it started backing up, then all of a sudden, it just flipped over,” said Louis DuLuna, a local resident.

Everyone was pulled from the water, including a one-and-a-half-year old child.

As of Sunday, crews were still trying to remove the boat from the water.