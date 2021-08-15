Haiti’s presidential election postponed; judge overseeing Moïse case withdraws

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — Haitian authorities have postponed elections to choose the successor to assassinated President Jovenel Moïse until Nov. 7.

Electoral council spokesman Richard Dumel confirmed Thursday that the nine-member body had agreed the day before the new date for the elections, which were originally to be held Sept. 26.

He did not say why the vote was postponed. Haitians will also vote for a new legislative assembly and on a referendum on that date.

Moïse was killed on July 7, when armed men raided his private home.

Police have detained more than 40 suspects, but there’s still no clarity about who was behind the plot to kill him.

In the case of the assassination, the Haitian judge assigned to oversee the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has withdrawn from the case, citing personal reasons.

That decision might delay the much-anticipated probe. Judge Mathieu Chanlatte, who was named to oversee the case less than a week ago, announced his decision in a letter.

Tje dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, said Friday that he will choose a judge to replace Chanlatte in the coming days, likely early this week.

Chanlatte left the post a day after one of his assistants, Ernst Lafortune, died under unclear circumstances.