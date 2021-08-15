Homicide trial set to begin two years after arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of opening fire on a group of people, killing one, is set go on trial this week after spending the last two years in jail. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports 37-year-old Ramon Deron Smith’s trial will begin Monday. He faces multiple counts, including murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a firearm. He’s been held in the Minnehaha County Jail since he was arrested in June 2019. According to court documents, the shootings took place on June 8, 2019, when eight men came to an apartment to settle a dispute. Smith opened fire on the group. He hit three people, including 44-year-old Larry Carr, killing him.