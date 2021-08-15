Hungary’s Danube river hosts crazy boat race

HARTA, Hungary (NBC) -Rafts built from cardboard, plastic bottles, empty barrels and bicycle parts sailed - or tried to sail - on the Danube Saturday as this year's event drew inspiration from pubs, pizzas and cartoon characters.

Under the rules, the 16 vessels piloted by the Hungarian teams could not be made using boats, kayaks or canoes, or using any materials that could damage the environment.

A local winemaker and his team built a bar terrace and had a bottle of wine on board for spritzers as they peddled downstream using bicycle parts attached to a table.

One team built a round-shaped wooden creation with pizza toppings decorations as team members were supposed to paddle in the middle.

But soon after their start, the paddles gave up, and team members made it to the finish line paddling with their hands.