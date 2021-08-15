Improbable comeback lifts Explorers to victory over Cleburne

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On a day where they needed a win the Explorers got it done.

It was not in the cleanest fashion however, starting pitcher Michael Slaten couldn't get out of the third inning and the Explorers ended up giving up seven runs to go down 7-0. Sioux City would not give up though.

The X's got two runs back in the bottom half on a Lane Milligan homer that brought in Jose Sermo as well to make it 7-2. Then another in the fourth on a bases loaded walk to Sermo to cut into the lead a little more and make it 7-3.

In the sixth it seemed Cleburne had put the game out of reach adding two more runs, one on a wacky play in which the ball ricocheted off the pitcher then the umpire before rolling into the outfield allowing a run to scamper home. The second was an RBI single from the next batter bringing the score to 9-3.

Again the X's just would not go down putting a run across in the bottom half of the sixth on a Sermo sac fly. And another in the seventh on a Seamus Curran solo shot to make it a 9-5 ballgame.

That was where the score would stay until the bottom of the ninth, the rally began with a Sebastion Zawada single. Then Joseph Monge got out and the X's were down to their final out. Mitch Ghelfi kept the game alive with a single of his own.

Then D.J. Poteet sent a blast beyond the wall to bring in three runs and it was 9-8 all of a sudden. Still down to their final out up to the plate walked Blake Tiberi who preceded to tie the game on the second of back to back jacks.

Michael Lange then singled and found himself on second after a wild pitch. With first base open the Railroaders walked Sermo to bring up Lane Milligan.

Milligan just proceeded to complete the comeback with a single into centerfield which brought in Lange and the X's found a way to walk off and win this one 10-9.