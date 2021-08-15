Malaysian PM arrives at palace, set to submit resignation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s embattled prime minister has arrived at the palace for a meeting with the king and is expected to resign after losing enough support to rule. The expected resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin comes less than 18 months after he took power and will plunge the country into a fresh crisis amid a worsening pandemic. Political leaders have already begun to jostle for the top post, with his deputy Ismail Sabri rallying support to succeed Muhyiddin and keep the government intact. Muhyiddin’s government already had a razor-thin majority before a dozen lawmakers from his alliance pulled their support. His last-ditch plea for opposition backing Friday was rejected.