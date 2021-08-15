Powerful quake adds to Haiti’s misery, killing at least 304

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake has added to the misery in Haiti, killing at least 304 people, injuring a minimum of 1,800 others and destroying hundreds of homes.

Saturday's quake sent frightened residents of the Caribbean island rushing to the streets to seek safety and to help rescue those trapped in the rubble.

The earthquake struck the country's southwestern area, almost razing some towns. The disaster added to the plight of Haitians, who already were struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, deepening poverty and a presidential assassination.

And there are fears the widespread damage will worsen by early next week, with Tropical Storm Grace predicted to reach Haiti late Monday or early Tuesday.